Sherrod Brown: My Senate Colleagues Trust John Bolton More than Donald Trump

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said on Tuesday during MSNBC’s coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment that most of his Senate colleagues trust former National Security Advisor John Bolton more than the president.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “What is the impact of someone like John Kelly coming in if the question is between Donald Trump’s integrity and truth-telling and John Bolton’s, I believe John Bolton.”

Brown said, “I think that most of my senate colleagues know that you can trust John Bolton more than Donald Trump. I hear the grumbling about this president. You know it, too, Nicolle, because of where you used to work and the people you know. Some are Never Trumpers, but a lot of them aren’t.”

