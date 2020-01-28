Watch: Scarborough Tears Into Trump’s ‘Confederacy of Dunces’ Defending Him in Impeachment Trial

Tuesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough went on a long-winded rant about what he called President Donald Trump’s “confederacy of dunces” that have been defending him in the impeachment trial.

Scarborough mocked the attorneys on Trump’s legal team like Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and Pam Bondi, highlighting the “stupidity” and hypocrisy of everyone involved in defending Trump over his dealings with Ukraine.

“I mean, you had a confederacy of dunces defending him in impeachment,” Scarborough opened his rant. “Their arguments were absolutely stunning.”

He added as the panel laughed and agreed, “If irony weren’t already dead and buried years ago, it was Ken Starr yesterday talking about how abuse of power is not sufficient to impeach a president, you need a crime. He literally dragged the corpse of irony out of the grave, he meticulously tied the corpse’s neck bone to the back of a tractor, and he ran that tractor throughout the graveyard of stupidity and ran over every headstone. This, before once again, kicking dirt on the corpse of irony again and putting its bones back in the grave one by one by one.”

According to Scarborough, the legal team “lowered the collective I.Q.” of everyone in the western world.

“This confederacy of dunces yesterday … these people lowered the collective I.Q., not only of America but of the western world, by at least 24 points every hour they spoke on the Senate floor,” he concluded.

