Graham: There Are ’53 Republican Votes to Call Hunter Biden’

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated that if witnesses are called in the Senate’s impeachment trial, there will be 53 Republican votes in favor of calling 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter as a witness in the trial.

Graham said, “If there’s going to be one witness, there will be more. And there’s 53 Republican votes to call Hunter Biden, not 51, not 52. Because all of us believe that if this trial goes on, Hunter Biden is a very relevant witness.”

