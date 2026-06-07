Watch: Trump Ends NBC Interview — Calls ‘Meet the Press’ ‘Crooked’

Sunday President Donald Trump ended an NBC “Meet the Press” interview with host Kristen Welker saying calling the network “one-sided” and “crooked.”

Partial transcript as follows:

TRUMP: You play right into their hands with this stuff. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they’re rigged. Do you know that I won an election in a landslide and I got 94% bad press.

WELKER: But Mr. President –

TRUMP: You know why I got that?

WELKER: – you’ve never presented –

TRUMP: Because you have no credibility.

WELKER: -evidence. But you’ve never presented evidence it was rigged. Let’s keep talking about, I want to talk about Todd Blanche.

TRUMP: You have more evidence, there’s more evidence than ever presented.

WELKER: Let’s talk about–

TRUMP: Your elections in this country –

WELKER: – you went to court.

TRUMP: We’re like a third-world country.

WELKER: But sir –

TRUMP: Your elections are crooked and you’re crooked, and “Meet the Press” is crooked.

WELKER: But Mr. President–

TRUMP: And so is ABC and CBS and CNN.

WELKER: But Mr. President–

TRUMP: You’re a one-sided crooked network. Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time.

WELKER: Mr. President, let’s – please, I traveled all the way to Wisconsin.

TRUMP: I’ve sat in the rain with you–

WELKER: I traveled all – I know. I traveled all the way–

TRUMP: I sat in the rain with you for an hour.

WELKER: –to Wisconsin.

TRUMP: On and off in the rain, and I’ve given you enough time. You ought to straighten out your press, because you know what?

WELKER: Mr. President–

TRUMP: A country can never be great with a dishonest press.

WELKER: – we traveled all – listen. We traveled all the way to Wisconsin for this interview.