Fort Worth police are seeking a suspect dressed in “all black” after four people were shot around 9:10 p.m. Saturday night, according to CBS News.

The shooting occurred in Historic Stop Six Park and left a child, elderly woman, and police officer, with non-life-threatening injuries. The fourth shooting victim, a woman, was shot in the head and her condition is unreported.

WFAA reported the shooting occurred during “a large scheduled gathering” at the park.

The suspect in the shooting “emerged from between a business strip center and an apartment complex to the east of the park and began firing indiscriminately at the crowd.”

Police are asking the public to help them ascertain information about the incident and/or the shooter.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.