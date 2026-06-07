Target Recalls Baby Wipes Due to Potential Microbial Contamination

Target is voluntarily recalling popular baby wipes that are sold nationwide and online, due to concerns of potential microbial contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Friday.

Target issued a recall of Up & Up Fragrance Free and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes after complaints from customers about product discoloration and after the FDA tested the products and found Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli.

“Use of products contaminated with Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioi may result in serious and life-threatening infections. The products are predominantly used on newborns, infants, and young children, who are particularly vulnerable to opportunistic infection due to their immature immune systems,” the FDA said in its announcement.

“In healthy individuals, use of the product on skin with minor lesions will more likely result in local infections, whereas in immunocompromised individuals, newborns, infants and young children, the infection is more likely to spread into the bloodstream, potentially leading to life-threatening sepsis or pneumonia,” the agency continued.

The FDA said that Target is recalling the following products “out of abundance of caution”:

Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes 20 Count: UPC 085239265956

72 Count: UPC 085239265949

216 Count: UPC 085239265963

800 Count: UPC 085239266137

1200 Count: UPC 085239266090 Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes 72 Count: UPC 085239265970

216 Count: UPC 085239265994

800 Count: UPC 085239265987

The FDA said the recalled Fragrance Free Baby Wipes have a manufacturing date code of November 07, 2025 (071125X/XX) to May 5, 2026 (050526X/XXX) and expiration dates between May 10, 2028 (100528) through November 5, 2028 (051128).

The agency said the recalled Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes have a manufacturing date code of December 29, 2025 (291225X/XX) to December 30, 2025 (301225X/XX) and expiration dates between June 29, 2028 (290628) through June 30, 2028 (300628).

The FDA said Target and the manufacturer of the wipes, Sapro Temizlik Urunleri, have received “a number of consumer complaints and adverse event reports” alleging product discoloration and symptoms of skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections.

The agency said the complaints are under investigation, and Target is working with the manufacturer as well to investigate the potential contamination.

The FDA recommended consumers immediately stop using the recalled baby wipes and return them to any Target location for a full refund. Consumers are able to contact Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central daily for more information.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.