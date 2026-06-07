Raskin: Our Whole Government Turned into a Moneymaking Instrument for the Trump Family

Sunday on MS NOW’s “Velshi,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) claimed the whole government has been turned into an “instrument of moneymaking” for President Donald Trump and his family.”

Raskin said, “The whole government has been weaponized and turned into an instrument of moneymaking for the Trump family.”

He added, “We need to rebuild the wall of separation between the president’s businesses and personal finances and the operations of the United States government. And this is a wall of separation that we basically took for granted all through all of the presidents, all the way up to Donald Trump. And at this point, the entire administration is corruption and graft and grift, nonstop. So, basically, we need to, restore those essential walls and fences. We need to strengthen the legislative architecture around the foreign emoluments clause and the domestic Emoluments Clause. I mean, one of the many things wrong with the political slush fund, the $1.8 billion they want to put essentially into Trump’s control to give out to Proud Boys and Oath Keepers and insurrectionists and political foot soldiers, is the president cannot receive any money from the government beyond his own official salary. That is the domestic emoluments Clause. It’s right there in article two of the Constitution, which says that the president is limited to his salary in the United States, may not give him any other money. And what is this slush fund other than giving him the capacity to spread that money around for his political network? So we need to rein all of it in and reestablish these basic boundaries. All of that is towards the goal of making the government again an instrument for the common good for all of the people, not an instrument of moneymaking for one guy and his family.”

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