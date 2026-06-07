President Donald Trump is reportedly moving to rein in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following Israel launching a strike at Lebanon after Hezbollah struck northern Israel.

In a post on X, Barak Ravid, a global affairs correspondent for Axios, shared that Trump told him he was “going to call Netanyahu” and tell Netanyahu “not to strike back.”

Trump’s comments to Ravid come after Iran retaliated with a missile strike on Israel after Israel struck Beirut in response to an attack from Hezbollah, according to Axios.

Axios reported that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) “said sirens sounded in northern Israel as four missiles were launched from Iran”:

Iranian state media reported a third wave of missiles had been launched, but Israeli officials said all had so far been intercepted.

President Trump told Axios he would call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and urge him not to retaliate for Iran’s missile attack.

An IDF spokesperson, Brig. Gen. Efi Defrin, stated that the IDF “was working on military plans and will continue striking Hezbollah targets in Beirut.”

According to Israeli officials, Israel had “struck Beirut’s southern suburbs” after Hezbollah launched a missile attack on Israel, according to Axios.

One United States official, along with “two other sources” told the outlet that Israel had “notified the Trump administration before the strike” on Beirut.

Another U.S. official told the outlet that the U.S. “supports Israel’s right to self-defense and stands with the legitimate Government of Lebanon as it works to deliver a better future for its citizens.”