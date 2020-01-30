Cruz: We’re ‘Likely’ to Have a Final Judgment on Impeachment on Saturday

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that he thinks the Senate will move to a final judgment in its impeachment trial on Saturday.

Cruz began by stating that Sen. Lamar Alexander’s (R-TN) announcement that he will not support additional witnesses means that the odds of having additional witnesses “has plummeted.”

He continued, “I think, in all likelihood, we will see a bunch of motions tomorrow, a bunch of arguments tomorrow. But then, I think we are likely to move on Saturday to final judgment, at the end of which, the president will be acquitted.”

