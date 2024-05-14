West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, a candidate for Governor of West Virginia, made a final pitch to voters on the day of the gubernatorial primary, contending that he is the only true conservative candidate and has the track record to prove it.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily on primary day, Morrisey made it clear that he is the “only proven conservative running.”

“And so I think that gives me an opportunity, because people have a chance to look at my record, whereas a lot of the other people that I’m running against just don’t have the same kind of record on the issues that matter for the state,” he said, explaining that he is running against three “political families.”

“Isn’t that wild? So one is the son of a U.S. senator — sitting U.S. senator. One is the son of an existing U.S. Congresswoman and inherited a lot of money with a car dealers … and then you have another guy that’s run for office an awful lot, a family that’s run for office a lot, is the current Secretary of State, and so that’s the dynamics,” he said, emphasizing that he is different, because he stands out as the “one proven conservative one against all these guys that are just constantly running and trying to continue the swamp.”

“There’s a swamp in Charleston the same way there’s a swamp in Washington, DC. I’ve run this campaign as the guy that’s going to put an end to the swamp in both D.C. and Charleston. In light of all the work we’ve done, our big West Virginia VPA case where we took on the Green New Deal, we won,” he said, making it clear that he has taken on the “woke left” and won time and time again.

Others, he said, want to “empower” the woke left and that, he said, is what he is running against.

Morrisey predicted a win despite the fact that the swamp has spent “millions” going after him. Further, he said he is not in this race to be “liked” but to do “great” things for the citizens of his state and country. He noted that he has received support from conservatives across the country, including Donald Trump Jr.

“I’m a guy that likes to get big things done — conservative things. And if people want to work with me to advance those common conservative goals, I’ll work with anyone. But I can tell you, we’re not going to just continue the same old swamp ways in West Virginia and in D.C. when I’m at the point in West Virginia,” he said, reminding listeners again that he has been fighting against the woke left for some time.

“If you live in West Virginia, if you’re listening to this, there’s a profound difference between all the candidates. Sure, they’ll say they’re conservative. I get it. It’s a conservative state. They’re going to try to do their best to sell you. But look at someone’s record, not just the slick commercials or the mailings, but to what we’ve done in the trenches. When Riley Gaines came in, she talked about the fact that ten years ago, I was the one out in front nationally, helping lead against the Obama bathroom directive,” he added.

