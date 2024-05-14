Former President Donald Trump slammed President Joe Biden on Tuesday for partially adopting an America First tariff policy on Chinese goods and vowed to implement harsher tariffs on China upon returning to the White House.

Biden is set to announce $18 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese electric vehicle imports Tuesday afternoon, a flip-flop on the administration’s Chinese trade policy.

"WE WANT TO SEE CHINA RISE": Crooked Joe Biden has spent his entire career selling out American workers and factories to Chinapic.twitter.com/dt0b4ptQfO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 14, 2024

The United States imports few Chinese electric vehicles. In turn, the impact of Biden’s tariffs will be minimal, according to analysis.

“He wants to put a big tariff on China, which is the suggestion that I said,” Trump told reporters before entering a Manhattan courtroom.

“Where have you been for three and a half years?” Trump questioned Biden. “He should have done that a long time ago.”

“They’ve [Biden administration] also got to do it on other vehicles and other products because China’s eating our lunch right now,” Trump continued.

“It should have been done three and a half years ago,” Trump said, noting the Biden administration’s flipflop on the issue. “I did and I started it and then they started playing games and it was very bad, very bad for the auto industry.”

“In Michigan, the auto industry is doing very poorly because jobs are starting to leave. They are losing, you know, the electric vehicle mandate,” he said.

American automakers exported 155,337 vehicles to China in 2021, according to U.S. government data, while Americans imported only 64,067 Chinese vehicles.

President Trump SLAMS Biden's TOTAL FLIP FLOP on Tariffs: I said where have you been for 3½ years? They should have done it a long time ago. China is eating our lunch – and they went away from what I was doing… it was VERY BAD for the auto industry. pic.twitter.com/W9F5jBceGm — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 14, 2024

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.