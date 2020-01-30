Dem Sen. Whitehouse: ‘I Doubt’ There Will Be Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

. @SenWhitehouse on whether he thinks there will be witnesses in the impeachment trial: "I doubt it." "What I see is a party that is bound and determined to get this behind them as soon as they can." https://t.co/J04gxtQXO2 pic.twitter.com/QLFAmyFOff

During a Thursday interview on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) sounded off on the possibility of witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial.

With Democrats and Republicans at an impasse of wanting to call on witnesses such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton and Hunter Biden, Whitehouse said he doubts any witnesses will be called because Senate Republicans are “bound and determined” to get the impeachment trial behind them.

Host Alisyn Camerota asked Whitehouse, “Do you think the American public will get to hear from witnesses in this trial?”

“I doubt it,” Whitehouse replied. “What I see is a party that is bound and determined to get this behind them as soon as they can. The talk is the president wants this done before the Super Bowl for whatever constitutional standard before the Super Bowl provides.”

He added, “I think they’re so eager to get out of this hot frying pan right now that they’ll take their chances with the fire in the coming months.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent