Murphy: Trump Will Not Have a ‘Real Acquittal’ Without Witnesses

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) on MSNBC Wednesday night declared that if there are no witnesses called at the impeachment trial of Donald Trump, he would not have a “real acquittal.”

Murphy said, “I think that there were a lot of Republicans in that chamber today, as they saw what was coming for them if they had to go back to their constituents and explain why they refused to hear testimony from the most key individual available to testify as to the president’s role in this corruption.”

He continued, “I think there is going to be hell to pay, both for those who voted for this coverup but for our country as well. By essentially whitewashing the truth by turning the senate trial into one big partisan coverup, I don’t know that we will be able to recover this obligation that the Senate has.”

He added, “I also don’t know how the Republicans are going to explain this. I think the president wants this done by the State of the Union so he can engage in some big celebration. But that celebration is not going to happen because 80 percent of the American public including lots of Donald Trump supporters don’t believe it’s a fair trial don’t believe it’s a real acquittal unless there are witnesses. And the more we learn about John Bolton’s testimony — and by the way, we are going to learn a lot more about it. There are going to be more leaks ahead of the release of the book, and then when the book comes out, we are going to know everything. It’s going to sour this process even more. It’s going to cause even more Americans, even those that might be willing to vote for Donald Trump to be very angry about the way their Constitution was abused.”

