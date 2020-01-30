Peter Schweizer: Kamala Harris Gained ‘Job Promotions’ and BMW 7 Series During Willie Brown Affair

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), former 2020 presidential candidate, rose to power in California politics by having an affair with former California Assembly Speaker Willie Brown, according to Peter Schweizer, Government Accountability Institute (GAI) president and Breitbart News senior contributor.

Schweizer reveals in his book Profiles in Corruption: Abuse of Power by America’s Progressive Elite and in a sit-down interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily that Brown gave Harris expensive favors, such as a BMW 7 Series and job promotions within the city government.

“Shortly before he’s running for mayor, he meets Kamala Harris. Kamala Harris is 28 at the time, Willie Brown is 65. There’s also that minor factor that Willie is married. Been married for 40 years at this point. But they strike up a, let’s say a very public relationship,” Schweizer said.

“They go to a lot of events together. She gets job promotions within the city bureaucracy. He buys her a BMW 7 Series,” he added.

Schweizer then goes on to talk about Harris’s ambitions to run for San Francisco district attorney in the early 2000s and to state that Brown was fundraising for her campaign.

“It’s the Brown machine,” Marlow said, “and his machine that was so big that I knew he was a major player in California politics, one of the biggest players, but I didn’t fully grasp until reading your book exactly how powerful the machine was, where they basically anointed her DA, and then, she rode that all the way to the point where she is now, where she is a well-known senator.”