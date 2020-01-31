Angus King: GOP Senators Denying Witnesses Was a ‘Travesty’

Senator Angus King (I-ME) said on MSNBC’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial Friday that Republican senators voting against witnesses was a “travesty.”

King said, “What just happened was really a travesty. I’m still astonished. I was listening to the debate on the question of calling witnesses, and I wrote on my notes in big letters ‘how can anybody vote against this.'”

Discussing former National Security Advisor John Bolton, King said, “Somebody is standing on the sidelines saying he is ready to come and talk to us and give us evidence about the heart of the matter and people said no. I just don’t see how you explain that to the people at home.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN