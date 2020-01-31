Schumer: Without Witnesses and Documents, Trump’s ‘Acquittal Will Be Meaningless’

During a press conference on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that if Senate Republicans refuse to allow additional witnesses and documents in the Senate’s impeachment trial, “the president’s acquittal will be meaningless.”

Schumer stated, “If my Republican colleagues refuse to consider witnesses and documents in this trial, the president’s acquittal will be meaningless. Because it will be the result of a sham trial. If there are no witnesses, no documents in this trial, there will be a permanent asterisk next to the acquittal of President Trump written in permanent ink.”

