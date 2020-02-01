Brooks: ‘I Would Probably Vote to Remove’ Trump, but ‘I’m Very Glad He’s Not Being Removed’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that while he thinks President Trump’s conduct does merit removal from office and “would probably vote to remove,” “I’m very glad he’s not being removed on Wednesday.” Because removing the president with the country divided and with public opinion on impeachment remaining unchanged “would be a cataclysm for the country, and 45% of the country would feel it’d be a coup d’etat.”

Brooks stated, “[M]y reaction all the way along has been that this probably merits removal. And I have to say right now, sitting here tonight, I’m very glad he’s not being removed on Wednesday. If they took a vote and removed the president, with the country split, with no public minds having been made up, with, if anything, Trump rising in approval a little, I think it would be a cataclysm for the country, and 45% of the country would feel it’d be a coup d’etat.”

He later added, “And while I say I would probably vote to remove, it would make me very nervous if we had persuaded nobody in the American public. And this body rests within the larger realm of the American public.”

