Alexander: Trump ‘Didn’t Know’ He Was Supposed to Have Justice Department Investigate Biden

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he believed President Donald Trump “didn’t know” he should have had the Justice Department investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s actions in Ukraine.

Alexander said, “What the president should have done if he was upset about Joe Biden, his son and what they were doing in Ukraine he should have called the attorney general and told him that and let the attorney general handle that the way they always handle cases involving public figures.”

Host Chuck Todd asked, “Why do you think he didn’t do that?’

Alexander said, “Well, maybe he didn’t know to do it.”

He added, ‘The bottom line is it is not an excuse. He shouldn’t have done it.”

