Lamar Alexander: Trump’s Actions ‘Improper, Crossing the Line’

Senator Lamar Alexander (R-TN) on Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” described President Donald Trump’s actions in dealing with Ukraine and the military aid authorized by Congress as “improper.”

Alexander said, “Well, if you have eight witnesses who say someone left the scene of an accident, why do you need nine? The question for me was, do I need more evidence to conclude the president did what he did? And I concluded no.”

He continued, “I think he shouldn’t have done it. I think it was wrong. Inappropriate was the way I’d say, improper, crossing the line. And then the only question left is who decides what to do about that.”

He added, “The people is my conclusion.”

He concluded, “I think what he did is a long way from treason, bribery, high crimes, and misdemeanors. I don’t think it’s the kind of inappropriate action that the framers would expect the Senate to substitute its judgment for the people in picking a president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN