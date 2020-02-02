RNC Chair McDaniel: Impeachment an ‘Asset’ with GOP Base

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel declared during Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Donald Trump’s impeachment has already been an “asset” with the Republican Party’s base.

McDaniel said, “Well, we’re already seeing it as an asset with our base. We’ve added 600,000 new small online donors since this impeachment began. We’re seeing his approval ratings tick up. We’re seeing independents come our way because the American people recognize this hasn’t been bipartisan. This hasn’t been held to the standard we’ve seen with past presidents. And they really view it as Democrats pushing their agenda against a president they never wanted to see elected to begin with. And they fought him every step of the way. And they want- and then they see the president signing the phase one deal with China, signing USMCA. He’s governing while they’re continuing to resist, and I think it’s working in his favor.”

