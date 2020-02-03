Graham: Impeachment Ends When Democrats Lose Control of Congress

During an appearance on Fox News Channel on Sunday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) acknowledged that although this current round impeachment may come to an end soon.

However, he added there was the possibility of more impeachment efforts, as hinted by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and mentioned by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI). According to Graham, the only way that ends is when Republicans regain majorities in the House of Representatives.

“It will only end when the American people reelect Donald Trump in November and fire Nancy Pelosi and Tlaib for being in charge of the House,” he said. “If you want to exonerate the president, American people, and you want to deter future impeachments like this, make sure President Trump gets reelected. And let’s fire Nancy Pelosi.”

“And what happened to the Nancy Pelosi that was thoughtful, prayerful, said impeachment could only be done bipartisan?” Graham continued. “Tlaib and these people took over the Democratic Party. And Chuck Schumer is having AOC breathing down his neck in terms of a Democratic primary. Chuck Schumer is scared to death to lose his job to AOC. And that’s why this debacle continued in the Senate.”

