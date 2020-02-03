Van Jones: Iowa Caucus Delay a ‘Debacle’ — 90% White Caucus Not Viable

CNN political commentator and former Obama adviser Van Jones declared Monday night the Iowa caucus delay on results was a “debacle.”

Jones said, “This is starting to feel like possibility a real debacle where if there is some technical problems they are not disclosing we could be very late on this.”

He added, “I just think that the idea of the caucus has failed to meet the viability threshold. The idea of the caucus itself has failed to meet the viability threshold. We have all been saying the whole time why Iowa in the first place? It’s 90 precent white. When you have a party as diverse as this to be in a state this non-diverse is terrible. People ought to vote and go home. I don’t like caucus in the first place but then if you can’t even deliver on your one job…You only have one job Iowa.”

