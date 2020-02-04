Dem Sen. Murphy: Both Republicans, Democrats in the Senate Say Trump Violated His Oath of Office

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said on Tuesday on MSNBC that there is a bipartisan consensus in the Senate that President Donald Trump violated his oath of office during his dealing with Ukraine.

Murphy said, “The atmosphere in the senate chamber has been very, very heavy, as you would expect, these last two weeks. I think we’re all girding for the worst from this president. That he’s going to be as bombastic as normal and, you know, I hope he understands that Republicans and Democrats have joined together in some measure in the Senate to make clear that his conduct is unacceptable.”

“This is no time for the president to be chest-thumping,” he continued. “He might avoid removal from office, but what he’s done in the judgment of both Republicans and Democrats in the Senate is to violate his oath of office and frankly downgrade the status of the Executive Branch in the eyes of the world, and that does damage to the country, not to one party or one president.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN