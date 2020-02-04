Omar: Trump’s Expanded Travel Ban ‘Completely Racist’, ‘Extremely Islamophobic’

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat With Ari Melber” blasted President Donald Trump’s expanded travel ban, which includes six additional countries.

Omar called the travel ban “completely racist and extremely Islamophobic,” saying it is “quite disheartening” to see more countries added to the list.

“This is, again, disturbing,” Omar stated. “It is, I believe, a completely racist policy and extremely Islamophobic. We know that many of the countries that are added to the list are majority Muslim countries. And the ones that are not are also African nations. We know that the president has expressed contempt for Muslims, Africans, and immigrants in general. And so it is quite disheartening to watch the announcement of new countries added to this Muslim ban.”

She added, “I mean, as a refugee, as a Muslim, as an immigrant I know how hopeful my family was when we got the opportunity to come to the United States, and that hope is not going to be with many of the people in these countries. I also want to say, you know, it is important on the anniversary of the Muslim ban that we see the NO BAN Act get marked up and come to a House floor vote. And for us to make a really strong statement and say this is not going to be our country. We are greater than hate, and it is time for us to pass immigration policies that are reflective of the values that we have as a country.”

