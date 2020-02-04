Ted Cruz: Dem Party ‘Defined’ by ‘Hatred of Donald Trump’

During a Tuesday interview with “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) shared his reaction to the debacle with the Iowa caucus results from the night before and discussed the ongoing Senate impeachment trial.

Cruz said House Intelligence Committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is a “very talented” trial lawyer, but questioned the California congressman’s behavior Monday on Capitol Hill during his closing argument as he called on GOP senators to remove President Donald Trump from office.

“By the closing, he was just pissed,” Cruz outlined. “His closing was standing there, basically yelling at the Senate, ‘I can’t believe you people aren’t voting with me!’ I mean, I don’t think that was effective. I don’t even think it was designed to be effective. I think he’s just angry. And listen, we see that anger reflected among the far-left base. The reason this impeachment happened is because the base is furious. They hate Donald Trump.”

He continued, “It’s unfortunate that the Democratic Party today is defined by one thing: hatred of Donald Trump. Whatever Trump is for, [they are] against. If Trump tomorrow cured cancer, you would see the Dems screaming that he’s contributing to world overpopulation.”

To further his point, Cruz pointed to Democrats refusing to applaud when Trump announced record-low black unemployment numbers during the 2019 State of the Union.

