Alter on SOTU: ‘Part of It Is Goebbels, the Big Lie’

During MSNBC’s State of the Union coverage on Tuesday, MSNBC analyst Jonathan Alter stated that President Trump realizes “that a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on” “and part of it is Goebbels, the big lie.”

Alter said, “He is a master marketer, and he understands, as Mark Twain said, that a lie gets halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on. And it’s one thing to lie in tweets, and people are absorbing them at different times, and you go through the news cycle it can –. But when you’re doing it repeatedly, in real-time, and part of it is Goebbels, the big lie. If you’re saying that you’re protecting people with pre-existing conditions when you’re in court trying to strip them of those protections at the same moment, that’s not just a lie. That’s a big lie. And what I think is scary for a lot of Democrats is he’s going to run a big lie campaign all the way to the election. And on a certain level, unfortunately, lying works. People have busy lives. They can’t go to the fact checks and find everything out, what’s really true. And so, I’m — this speech worried me, and I think you are going to see him get a bump in the polls out of it.”

