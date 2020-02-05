Doug Jones: ‘A Lot of People’ in AL Will Agree with My Vote to Convict

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) stated that voters in Alabama want someone who has sincerity and conscience, and that while “a lot of people” will not agree with Jones’ decision to vote to convict President Trump, “a lot of people” will agree with Jones’ vote.

Jones began by saying that his electoral prospects weren’t part of his calculus on how to vote.

He added, “[P]eople in Alabama want somebody who they believe is sincere. They’re not going to agree with everything I do. There’s a lot of people in the state that are not going to agree with this, but I’ve got to tell you, Lawrence, there’s going to be a lot of people that did. There’s a lot of people in the state of Alabama who are not happy with the way things are, and they’re not happy with this particular president.”

Jones further stated, “I think people are going to be looking at our votes as votes of conscience. You know, people in Alabama are people of faith. People of Alabama are people of conviction. And they like people that have a conscience, that do what they believe is the right thing, even if they don’t always agree with it.”

