Mike Lee: Romney’s Vote Won’t Play Well in UT, I ‘Disagree With It Strongly’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox News @ Night,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) stated that fellow Utah Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R) vote to convict President Trump will not be well received in Utah, and expressed his strong disagreement with Romney’s vote. Lee also remarked that those on the left who are praising Romney were harsh critics of him back in 2012.

Host Shannon Bream asked, “How is Sen. Romney’s vote going to play back in Utah?”

Lee answered, “Not well. Look, there will be some people who might be happy with it, and they might be called Democrats. For the most part, I think Republicans are very upset about it. And I, for one, disagree with it, and disagree with it strongly.”

Lee later added that “you won’t see any of the people who were praising him today praising him [in 2012].”

