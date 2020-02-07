Buttigieg: Whoever Gets the Most Votes Should ‘Be President’ – ‘Electoral College Has Run Its Course’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg stated that “the Electoral College has run its course, and in the future, we ought to pick our presidents in a way that makes sure that the one who got the most votes actually gets to be president.”

Buttigieg said, “I know that some of my views on what we need to do as a country aren’t popular. Frankly, I’m showing a level of respect for New Hampshire voters’ expectation of my honesty when I share with them a view that might not be popular around here that I think that the Electoral College has run its course, and in the future, we ought to pick our presidents in a way that makes sure that the one who got the most votes actually gets to be president. But I say that because I think it’s the right thing to do.”

