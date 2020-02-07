Sherrod Brown: GOP Senators Voted to Acquit Trump in ‘Fear’ of Trump

Friday on CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) addressed an op-ed he wrote this week in which he claimed GOP senators admitted in private to acquitting President Donald Trump in the Senate impeachment trial out of “fear.”

Brown said others can “see the fear in the eyes” of a lot of GOP Senators, adding they do not want to be on the wrong end of a Trump tweet or nickname or have him campaign in their state against them.

“You see the fear in the eyes of a lot of them,” Brown told CNN. “They fear Fox television turning on them, they fear right-wing radio going after them, they fear Trump tweeting about them and calling them a name that sticks, they fear him coming into their states and campaigning against them.”

He added, “Fear does the business with politicians, far too often. And this was as poignant and sad example that I’ve seen in a long, long time, what happened this past week.”

