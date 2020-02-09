Pollster: ‘Impeachment Backfired’ — Dems ‘Likely’ to Lose House Majority

During an interview on Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York 970 AM radio, President Donald Trump pollster John McLaughlin predicted that House Democrats’ attempt to remove Trump from office could cause them to lose the majority in 2020.

McLaughlin said the Democrats’ push to impeach Trump has been an “embarrassment” that “backfired,” adding it is “likely” the GOP takes back the majority.

“The impeachment backfired,” McLaughlin stated. “The president’s job approval is moving up. … The [polls] that have likely voters, like Rasmussen, they have [Trump’s] job approval at or about 50%. He gets over 50%, he’s going to get reelected, because that’s what Obama had in 2012. He had 51%, got 51% on Election Day. That’s what George W. Bush had in 2004 on Election Day: 51% job approval, was reelected with 51%. That’s why the Democrats are panicking.“

Host John Catsimatidis asked if the Democrats are in danger of losing their majority in the House of Representatives.

“Yes,” McLaughlin replied. “It’s likely because what they’ve done so far is motivated Trump voters to come back out. … So, those Trump voters come back out in 2020 — the ones who voted for him in 2016 — plus if he broadens his base … the Republicans only need 20 seats to retake the House, and there are already 30 endangered Democrats in those seats. So, it could happen.”

