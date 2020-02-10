Klobuchar: Trump Supporters Fail a ‘Decency Check’, ‘Patriotism Check’

Ahead of the New Hampshire primary, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) doubled down on questioning the patriotism and decency of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Klobuchar on Monday told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the 2020 election is not just about an economic check, but also a “decency check” on Trump and a “patriotism check.”

“I have always had strong support from independent voters. I get this. I think this election isn’t just an economic check, which is what most of our debates are. It’s also a decency check on this president. It’s a patriotism check,” advised Klobuchar.

During a campaign rally Saturday in New Hampshire, Klobuchar shared similar remarks.

“This election is a patriotism check. It’s a decency check on this president,” she told rally attendees. “And what unites us more than anything is that we know that the heart of America is bigger than the heart of the guy in the White House.”

