MSNBC’s Wallace: AG Barr Now Trump’s Oppo Guy

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace accused President Donald Trump ‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Attorney General William Barr of being the “dumb mob” on her show Monday.

While discussing Giuliani giving information about 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden to the Department of Justice, Wallace said, “What? Rudy writes crap on napkins and like hands it to Lev Parnas. What the bleep was that?”

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay said, “All I can say is it’s like watching a reality show about the mob. What’s going to happen next week?”

Wallace said, “But the dumb mob. Here’s what we know about Rudy. We know he’s under criminal investigation by SDNY. They have indicted for felonies Lev Parnas and Lev’s partner. They wrote stuff on napkins, on hotel napkins. So took their napkins and they gave it to the attorney general of the United States and said guy get Hunter Biden? This is bananas.”

She continued, “Turning DOJ into like a C level RNC oppo shop—I had a job of working in oppo when I worked on presidential campaigns. This is what you give, like, the 22-year-old oppo guy at the RNC. And you usually don’t know their name. Now the attorney general has replaced the oppo guy. What is this?”

