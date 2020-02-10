NBC’s Frank Figliuzzi: AG Barr ‘Eventually Will Need to Be Disbarred’

NBC News national security contributor and former FBI Assistant Director Frank Figliuzzi said on Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed Attorney General William Barr “will need to be disbarred.”

Figliuzzi was discussing President Donald Trump ‘s lawyer Rudy Giuliani giving information about 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden to Barr’s Department of Justice.

Figliuzzi said, “In all seriousness, the attorney general is saying I’m the only one who can be trusted to get this right. I’m going to have my own investigation on the origins of the Russia case. I can’t trust the FBI to vet what Rudy’s doing. I’ve got this. Let’s not trust our institutions. That’s what’s the most disturbing thing of all of this. The American public is buying off on the fact that the AG’s going to handle all this by himself because we can’t trust our institutions with it.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Donald Trump is on the record with your newspaper saying he wanted to be protected by his DOJ. Is this a corruption of justice? Do you have enough information to say that, or are we just heading in that direction?”

Figliuzzi said, “We’re heading in a direction where the attorney general no longer stands for justice and eventually will need to be disbarred and called to account for all that he is doing for our institutions and the concept of justice.”

