Graham: ‘You’re Seeing the Demise of the Democratic Party’

In a Tuesday interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) addressed the race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Graham said President Donald Trump is “in a spot where he really can’t lose,” adding the uncertainty in the Democratic Party about whether to back a far-left candidate or a more moderate candidate is leading to the party’s “demise.”

“The president’s in a spot where he really can’t lose as this plays out,” Graham said. “Biden’s going to win South Carolina. You’re going to have three different winners in the first three states. On Super Tuesday, I think Bloomberg’s going to make a real dent. He’s going to make a real presence. You’re going to go to this convention with Biden basically collapsed. Somebody’s going to fill that lane, it’s not going to be Amy Klobuchar, it’s going to be Bloomberg.”

“You go into that convention and if you cant find a nomination on the first round of voting, the Democratic Party as we know it is going to completely implode,” he added. “That’s really not good for the country. It’s going to help Donald Trump get reelected, but you’re seeing the demise of the Democratic Party that your grandfather and grandmother knew, and we’ll see how that affects America.”

