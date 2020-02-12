Trump Spox McEnany: Bloomberg’s Candidacy ‘a Pipe Dream’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Trump 2020 campaign National Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated that there is “no appetite” for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and dismissed his candidacy as a “pipe dream.”

McEnany said, “Mike Bloomberg, lackluster performance last night. I get that he’s waiting for Super Tuesday. He has a lot of billions, but he doesn’t have a lot of voters. Mike Bloomberg can try to buy an election, there’s no appetite for that. There’s no appetite for a lackluster candidate. He’s a pipe dream. He will be in the dustbin of history.”

