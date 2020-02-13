GOP Sen. Gardner: War Powers Resolution Will Make U.S. ‘Appear Weak and Divided’

Ahead of Thursday’s Senate vote to restrict President Donald Trump’s war powers against Iran, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) spoke out against the resolution, arguing it will make the United States “appear weak and divided.”

In an interview with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Gardner called on his fellow senators to consider how less likely a terrorist would want to attack a country that appears united rather than a divided one.

“I think every senator taking this vote needs to ask a simple question: wilt a terrorist be more likely to strike the United States if they believe we are weak and divided, or will they be less likely to strike the United States if they believe we are strong and united?” advised Gardner. “Today’s resolution will make the United States appear weak and divided should it succeed. That is not a recipe for defending the American people from terrorism.”

He later warned, “Any sign that the United States is weak, any sign that the Congress is divided or trying to fight his ability to take on the terrorists will ultimately lead to greater attacks and vulnerability when it comes to the United States.”

