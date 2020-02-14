Acting DHS Secretary Wolf: House Dems’ New Way Forward Act ‘Very Dangerous,’ ‘Completely Guts’ Immigration Enforcement

House Democrats have been very vocal in their push for changes to existing immigration law, which would come under the so-called New Way Forward Act.

However, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf warns there are dangers associated with their proposal. During an appearance on Fox News, Wolf said the Democrat plan would gut immigration enforcement, making it much easier for individuals to cross the border.

“It’s very dangerous,” Wolf said. “I would say it completely guts our immigration enforcement system that we have in place. It also is — just from a pure legality perspective, it just guts the rule of law. So, envision a world where individuals no longer have to wait in line for visas. They can come across the border. It’s no longer criminality to do that. They can then come into the system. We can’t deport them, because we can’t hold people. It essentially abolishes ICE.”

“And then on top of all of that, going back 25 years, we then have to find folks, bring them back into the country, relitigate their immigration proceedings,” he added. “So, if you’re looking for a way to abolish our immigration system, abolish ICE, and just rewrite our immigration code completely, this would be the legislation for you.”

