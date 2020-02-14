Blackburn: Dems Will Try Impeachment Again — ‘Very Real Possibility’ GOP Takes House Back

Thursday during an appearance on Fox News, Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said she believed congressional Democrats would make another attempt to impeach President Donald Trump despite losing their first effort after a vote in the U.S. Senate.

However, the Tennessee Republican also said she thought Republicans would pick up House in 2020, noting that although the GOP lost seats in the House of Representatives in 2018, they gained seats in the U.S. Senate.

“I think that — yes. I think they’re going to try it again because they cannot believe that they lost that 2016 race and they cannot believe that they have been rejected,” she said. “And, yes, they won some congressional seats in 2018. But look at what is happening with them right now. Every one of those seats are being challenged. And you have the distinct possibility and the very real possibility that Republicans will take the House back.”

“And bear in mind, we picked up seats in the Senate in the 2018 election,” Blackburn continued.

