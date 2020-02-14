Blumenthal: Barr Should Resign — ‘He Is Part of a Pattern of Political Interference’

During Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) called on Attorney General William Barr to resign. The call was made in response to him telling ABC News that President Donald Trump’s social media posts on Twitter made it “impossible” for him to do his job.

The Connecticut Democrat criticized Barr, saying he needed to go because he was “part of a pattern of political interference in the Department of Justice.”

“My reaction is what the attorney general is really saying is, ‘I know what President Trump wants. I’m going to do exactly what Trump wants. I just wish he wouldn’t tweet about it because it is so embarrassing,'” Blumenthal told host John Berman. “The attorney general was facing a full-scale revolt within the Department of Justice as a result of the political interference, the over-personal influence by Donald Trump in favor of one of his friends and political cronies, Roger Stone.”

He added, “What the attorney general could have said to satisfy me is that he was resigning. I called for his resignation. I think that he is part of a pattern of political interference in the Department of Justice that is absolutely intolerable.”

