FNC’s Wallace: A Lot of Republicans Think Bloomberg Is Toughest Guy Trump Could Face

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said, Friday that many Republicans were concerned the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg would be a tough opponent for President Donald Trump.

Wallace said, “The war of words between the president and Michael Bloomberg is quite astonishing. President getting some advice from people who support him, don’t go after Bloomberg because you are the president so all you do by attacking him is elevating him.”

He continued, “There are a lot of Republicans, Republicans yes who think Bloomberg is the toughest guy you could face. One because he’s got an even bigger campaign war chest than you do. Number two because he’s a relative moderate. There are some comments coming out but they are conservative comments or even potentially explosive on the right in terms of stop and frisk and redlining. Very hard to paint billionaire Michael Bloomberg as a socialist. So there is a lot of questions inside of the Republican Party. Do you really want to elevate Michael Bloomberg, because he could be a tough candidate in the fall.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN