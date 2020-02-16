Biden: African American Votes Were ‘Basically Taken for Granted’ by Democrats in 2016

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that African American voters can not be “taken for granted” like Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton did in the last presidential election.

Biden said, “Every time they won, take Carter or Clinton or Barack, they have had overwhelming support from the African American community. They had overwhelming support from minorities. I have overwhelming support. You can’t win – you can’t take it for granted. Last time we ran, it was basically taken for granted.”

He went on to tout his ability to secure those votes.

“I’m the only one who has the record and has the background and has the support,” Biden said. “They know me. They know who I am.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN