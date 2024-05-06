Report: Too Much Aid in Northern Gaza; Int’l Orgs Request Reduction

Israel’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) agency reported Sunday that it had been told by international organizations that there was too much aid being sent to northern Gaza, and it should be reduced.

The Jerusalem Post reports, citing a lengthy COGAT thread on X (formerly Twitter):

COGAT added that “In talks between Israeli and UN representatives, including [the] WFP, none of the entities indicated a risk of famine in northern Gaza. They noted that the humanitarian situation is improving and that there is a variety of goods in both warehouses and markets in the north.” COGAT added that “In talks between Israeli and UN representatives, including [the] WFP, none of the entities indicated a risk of famine in northern Gaza. They noted that the humanitarian situation is improving and that there is a variety of goods in both warehouses and markets in the north.” “Noting the improved situation, [international organizations] stated last week that the volume of goods transported to northern Gaza must be reduced since the quantities are too high in relation to the population,” wrote COGAT.

Israeli government spokesman David Mencer added Monday that 100 aid trucks had been heading into northern Gaza on a daily basis, and reiterated that international organizations have said there is no risk of famine in Gaza.

Markets “both in the north and the south are bustling,” Mencer said, adding that Israel had been told that the amount of goods traveling to northern Gaza “must be reduced” because Israel had been told “the quantities are too high.”

“The issue has never been about getting aid into Gaza, but about getting aid to the civilians in Gaza before it is stolen, and looted, by Hamas,” Mencer said.

The Biden administration has confirmed recently that the supply of aid has increased into Gaza, following an accidental IDF attack on a convoy of World Central Kitchen vehicles last month that killed seven aid workers.

The White House has tried to stop an Israeli attack on the last Hamas battalions in Rafah, and has pushed for a hostage deal, on the argument that a pause in fighting is needed for more humanitarian aid to be sent into Gaza.

