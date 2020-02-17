Biden: ‘White Supremacists Are Very Enthusiastic About Trump’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” white supremacists were “very enthusiastic” about President Donald Trump.

While criticizing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for not disowning his supporters’ attacks, Biden said, “I know you’re seeing what has been online, the vicious, vicious threats, the misogynistic things they’ve said referring to the women who are leaders of the Culinary Union, and they received death threats. I mean, this is way, way—this is Trump-like. Way over the line. And I think Bernie has to disavow this.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Do you think Bernie Sanders is acting Trump-like in his refusal to disavow people that maybe unsavory but that are very enthusiastic about him.”

Biden said, “By the way, the white supremacists are very enthusiastic about Trump.”

