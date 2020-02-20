Biden: ‘Nobody Is Going to Be Deported in My First 100 Days’

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden vowed that no one will be deported during his first 100 days in office and that the only rationale for deportation will be if someone has “committed a felony while in the country.”

Biden said, “[N]obody, and some of you are going to get mad at me with this, but nobody is going to be deported in my first 100 days, until we get through the part that we find out the only rationale for deportation will be whether or not you’ve committed a felony while in the country.”

