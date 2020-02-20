Gaetz to Joy Behar: Are You Wearing Black Because the Political Left Died Last Night?

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made a crack to co-host Joy Behar Thursday on ABC’s “The View” about last night’s Democratic debate.

Gaetz said, “I do watch. You guys make news every week. So, it’s an honor.”

Behar said, “We are the big political show.”

Gaetz said, “I was just wondering if you were wearing black as a consequence of like the death of the political left in the debate last night? It was quite something to observe.”

