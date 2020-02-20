Warren: Electing a Woman Is the Best Way to Combat Sexist Coverage

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) stated that nothing will be as effective in combatting sexist media coverage “as electing a woman president of the United States.”

Warren responded to a question on how to defeat biased coverage of female candidates compared to male candidates by stating that things have changed since the 2016 election, and that sexism has to be called out repeatedly.

She concluded, “But the second is, nothing is going to work nearly as well as electing a woman president of the United States.”

