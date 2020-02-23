Joe Biden: ‘The Last Guy Trump Wants to Run Against Is Me’

Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden sounded off on the upcoming presidential election, saying President Donald Trump has been “pretty clear” that he does not want to run against him in the general election.

Biden said he is “the last guy Trump wants to run against,” adding Russia President Vladimir Putin also does not want him to win the Democratic nomination.

“[T]he last couple days in Nevada, [Trump has] spent, I’m told, $135,000,” Joe Biden told host Kasie Hunt. “The last guy Trump wants to run against is me — and it’s been pretty clear. And all this stuff about whether Russians are interfering in the election — the only thing we know for sure is that Vladimir Putin doesn’t want me to be the nominee. No, I’m serious.”

“You think he wants Bernie Sanders?” Hunt asked.

“I don’t know that he wants Bernie Sanders, but I know he doesn’t want me because he knows I know him and he knows me. It’s real simple,” he replied.

