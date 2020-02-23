Michael Bloomberg: ‘I’m Certainly Not the Smartest Guy in the Room’

Former New York City Mayor and 2020 hopeful Michael Bloomberg declared Sunday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” that he was not “the smartest guy in the room.”

He added, “I’ve got to learn every time. And I’ve been confident in myself enough to know what I do well is I put teams together, and I ask people, and I delegate authority to go along with responsibility. And I’m not so proud that I think that I know everything. I think I can work harder than anybody else, but I’m certainly not the smartest guy in the room. I want to know what did I do wrong, you tell me, I’ll change, if I think it’s the right thing to do, or if I don’t, at least I’ll know. I’ll have another viewpoint.”