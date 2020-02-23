National Security Adviser: ‘I Haven’t Seen Any Intelligence’ Russia Is Trying to Help Trump

National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien rejected reports that Russia was interfering in the 2020 presidential election to help President Donald Trump get reelected.

O’Brien said, “I haven’t seen any intelligence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected,” Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

He continued, “I have seen the reports from that briefing at the intel committee. I wasn’t there, but I have seen no intelligence that suggests that. I have also heard that from the briefers that’s not what they intended the story to be. Who knows what happened at the House and the Intelligence Committee, but I haven’t seen any evidence that Russia is doing anything to attempt to get President Trump reelected. Our message to the Russians is, ‘Stay out of the U.S. elections.’ We have been very tough on Russia, and we have been great on election security. So I think it’s a non-story.”

